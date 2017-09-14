Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions Gets Release Date, New Screenshots

I! Have!! Fury!!!

09.14.17 - 11:13 AM

During last night's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced thatwill be coming out for the Nintendo 3DS on October 6th. For those who haven't been keeping track, this is a remake of the original(where the best Mario character, Fawful, made his auspicious debut) bundled with a new story that focuses on... well, Bowser's minions, a variety of various Mario enemies working to rescue their boss.

Nintendo also announced that by scanning compatible amiibo figures, players will be able to get stamps that will unlock items in both Superstar Saga and Bowser's Minions. Compatible amiibo include the new Goomba and Koopa Troopa that will also be launching on October 6th. We'll keep you posted as we learn more about Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions, so stay tuned to RPGFan and be sure to check out some new screenshots in our gallery. And in case you missed it, check out the Nintendo Direct broadcast below.