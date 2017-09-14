RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Fire Emblem Warriors Adds Lyn to Roster, New Gameplay Trailer Released
Plus, more "Heroes Introduction" videos!
09.14.17 - 2:02 PM

Nintendo revealed during last night's Nintendo Direct presentation that Lyn will be coming to Fire Emblem Warriors. Lyn's presence is a welcome addition to a roster largely made up of characters from the recent Nintendo 3DS titles. She was originally the heroine of Fire Emblem for the Game Boy Advance (which was the seventh title in the series, but the first to be released outside of Japan). You can check out a new Fire Emblem Warriors trailer from the Direct below, as well as some new screenshots.

Koei Tecmo has also released two new entries in the "Heroes Introduction" series of trailers for Fire Emblem Warriors, this time focused on the heroes hailing from Nohr and Hoshido.

Fire Emblem Warriors is set to release for the Nintendo Switch and 3DS on September 28th in Japan, and on October 20th in the West.


