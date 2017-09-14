RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Dungeon RPG Hyakki Castle Coming to Western PCs this Winter
A dungeon crawler with a unique twist.
09.14.17

Publisher Happinet has announced that they will be bringing Hyakki Castle to the West for PC later this year. Hyakki Castle is a real-time, first-person dungeon crawler that draws inspiration from classic Japanese literature. Though the first-person perspective should look familiar to fans of the genre, Hyakki Castle offers a unique twist in its 2-party system, where players are able to split the party and open up new options for exploration. Splitting up is always a good idea, right?

hyakki castle happinet dungeon crawler first person combat

hyakki castle dungeon crawler japanese history literature mythology lore culture

Hyakki Castle takes place during the Edo period, transporting players to the confines of a haunted castle filled with ghouls, demons, and other supernatural horrors. Players can build a party of four and split them into multiple groups for tactical purposes: having one group lure an enemy out while the other ambushes it from behind, as an example. Players will be able to choose their characters' class, such as a Samurai, Monk, or Ninja, as well as their race, like an Oni or a Tengu. The game is also noteworthy for its soundtrack, which features a mix of classically styled Japanese music and ambient sound to create a foreboding atmosphere. After all, who knows what terrors may lie in wait...

hyakki castle weird skeleton thing

Hyakki Castle definitely sounds like a title worth keeping an eye on: be sure to watch the announcement trailer below, check out some screenshots, and, as always, stay tuned to RPGFan for more details.




