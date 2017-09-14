RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 100
Twelve games enter, four games leave
09.14.17 - 10:29 PM

Retro Encounter's first episode posted in May of 2015, and today in September of 2017 Retro Encounter hits triple digits. For its hundredth outing, six recurring Retro panelists play an elimination game to determine a future episode subject, and also wax nostalgic about Encounters past. The end result: a listener poll!

Listen to us argue and reminisce in our essential hundredth episode, then vote in the poll to pick a future Retro Encounter episode subject!

Retro Encounter Episode 100

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Josh Curry, Robert Fenner, Chris Gebauer, Alana Hagues, Peter Triezenberg

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




