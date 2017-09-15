UNDERTALE: Strings of Determination Complete Edition Out Now

Enjoy some tantalizing Undertale arrangements!

09.15.17 - 7:58 PM

What better way to celebrate's second anniversary than presenting an alluring 46-track album filled with electrifying violin arrangements of many of our favorite tracks? With the help of the venerable Materia Collective, Diwa de Leon (or as he's better known as on YouTube: String Player Gamer) presents us with, an album made with a lot heart and great(I couldn't resist).

<a href="http://stringplayergamer.bandcamp.com/album/undertale-strings-of-determination-complete-edition">UNDERTALE: Strings of Determination Complete Edition by String Player Gamer</a>

UNDERTALE: Strings of Determination Complete Edition is available for sale at Bandcamp, iTunes, and Spotify.



