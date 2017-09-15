RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
UNDERTALE: Strings of Determination Complete Edition Out Now
Enjoy some tantalizing Undertale arrangements!
09.15.17 - 7:58 PM

What better way to celebrate Undertale's second anniversary than presenting an alluring 46-track album filled with electrifying violin arrangements of many of our favorite tracks? With the help of the venerable Materia Collective, Diwa de Leon (or as he's better known as on YouTube: String Player Gamer) presents us with UNDERTALE: Strings of Determination Complete Edition, an album made with a lot heart and great determination (I couldn't resist).

UNDERTALE: Strings of Determination Complete Edition is available for sale at Bandcamp, iTunes, and Spotify.


