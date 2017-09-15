Week in Review, 9/15/2017

The Switch is going to have so many good RPGs.

09.15.17 - 11:56 PM

Nintendo knocked it out of the park this week with a Nintendo Direct so full of RPG goodness it will make your head spin. If you didn't get a Switch by now, then you may want to pick one up before the holiday season rolls around because that system will be flying off the shelves again come November and December. That being said, there was more than the Nintendo Direct this week with reviews from Alana Hagues and Derek Heemsbergen and news from Mike Salbato and even yours truly.

I am really feeling it because Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has a release date, and everything is right with the world once again. The game has some amazing environments, and I can't wait to get my hands on it. I might have to replay Xenoblade Chronicles again in anticipation!

A game so nice, we reviewed it twice. Well, this review is for the Vita version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana which may be slightly less polished than its PS4 counterpart, but it is still a great game. But don't take my word for it, check out Alana's full review for all the juicy details.

Speaking of Ys VIII ports, unfortunately, the PC release has been delayed indefinitely. For those of us that wanted to play the PC version of Ys VIII, it is a bit of a disappointment, but the fact that they are not willing to release a bad port and instead work out all the bugs before release means a lot to us as gamers that are so fed up with terrible buggy ports. So kudos to you NIS America, please take your time.

Oh yeah, that Nintendo Direct didn't just have information on one amazing Switch RPG, but details on another big RPG coming to the Switch as well. Project Octopath Traveler (working title) is a new IP from the Bravely Default team that uses a beautiful mix of 2D and 3D. Oh, and the best part is if you own a Switch then the demo for the game is already available for you to check out on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

RPGs on mobile devices are most often gacha games that come with no entry cost to play but end up costing a fortune when you pay to win. Sometimes there are some nice expectations to this rule, and then sometimes a game like Egglia: Legend of the Redcap comes along and sits somewhere in the middle. If you are looking for an RPG on your mobile device, then check out Derek's review to see if you would be interested.

And that's a wrap for this week. Be sure to check back on the front page for all your RPG news and reviews.





