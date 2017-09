This Week on Twitch: Borderlands 2

Vault Hunters unite!

09.16.17 - 6:18 PM

Not content with his ongoing weeklystream, Krzysztof is going to be on Twitch tomorrow as well this week, streaming Gearbox's always-fun

Tune in tomorrow at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern for the fun, and get a live reminder of why Borderlands 2 was recently included in our Favorite RPG Casts & Characters feature.