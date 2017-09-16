RPGFan
Mike Salbato
Project Octopath Traveler Demo Hands-On Preview
Let's see how that demo is shaping up, shall we?
09.16.17 - 7:01 PM

I tell you, there were some nice surprises during this week's Nintendo Direct, but perhaps none as shocking as the news that a demo of Project Octopath Traveler (working title) was available that same day.

The latest game from the Bravely Default team was revealed alongside the Switch's debut in January, and its lack of a finalized title made it seem like the game was so early in development, it would be a long time before we heard more. A demo 8 months later – in both Japanese and English, no less – seemed unfathomable.

Project Octopath Traveler Screenshot Square Enix Switch

Yet, here we are. If you have a Nintendo Switch, you've probably already tried it. If you're among the many who are still trying to get your hands on it, then you're going to want to read Nathan's preview of the demo.

Project Octopath Traveler – or whatever its final name may be – is expected to release sometime in 2018 for Nintendo Switch.


