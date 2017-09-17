Yo-kai Watch 2 Bony Spirits & Fleshy Souls Gets 'Oni Evolution Update', New Content Added

Spooky updates for a hit game!

09.17.17 - 2:06 AM

Nintendo and Level-5 have released a major patch for both editions of, titled the 'Oni Evolution Update', bringing new content in its wake.

The patch itself brings brings the game up to version 2.0, allowing both editions of Yo-kai Watch 2, namely Bony Spirits or Fleshy Souls, to transfer save data, or link with the upcoming definitive edition of the game, Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters.

The Oni Evolution Update will also bring a marked difference to the content within both versions of the game, allowing players to obtain high-ranking spirits within their respective versions, that of the Jibanyan S for Bony Spirits and the Komasan S for Fleshy Souls.

New bosses can be also fought within the Psychic Blasters mode, with differing titular enemies based on the version owned, with Rubeus J and Hardy Hound, for Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls respectively.

Players will also have the opportunity to, when linking up with another version of Yo-kai Watch 2, meet and befriend new Yo-kai, either alone or with a friend. If players' are lucky enough to link all three version of the game, once Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Spectres has been released, Dianyn, Emenyan, Sapphinyan, Moximous K, Moximous N, or Orcanos will all be available for players to find.

In that vein, if players link either of the released versions of Yo-kai Watch 2 with the upcoming Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Spectres, even more unique Yo-kai will be available to find, such as Gargaros or Rubinyan by linking Bony Spirits, or Ogralus or Topanyan by linking Fleshy Souls.

Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls is available for the Nintendo 3DS, worldwide. Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Spectres will be releasing on the Nintendo 3DS on September 29th later this year.

