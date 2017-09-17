New Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online Trailer Released

An MMO for the characters, but an online-optional RPG for the real world.

09.17.17 - 2:15 AM

Idea Factory and Compile Heart have released the newest trailer forahead of the game's upcoming release giving viewers a look at the battles, dungeon crawling, character customization, and online chat feature. See it below.