RPGFan
John Alas
New Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online Trailer Released
An MMO for the characters, but an online-optional RPG for the real world.
09.17.17 - 2:15 AM

Idea Factory and Compile Heart have released the newest trailer for Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online ahead of the game's upcoming release giving viewers a look at the battles, dungeon crawling, character customization, and online chat feature. See it below.

Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online will be released on PlayStation 4 on October 10th in North America and October 13th in Europe. A PC release on Steam will follow in early 2018.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Borderlands 2
Sunday, September 17 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 100
Retro Encounter 100
Podcast
 Egglia: Legend of the Redcap Review
Egglia: Legend of the Redcap
Review
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Review
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Review
 The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack Review
The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack
Review
 Life is Strange Before the Storm Episode 1 Review
Life is Strange Before the Storm Episode 1
Review
 Favorite RPG Casts & Characters
Favorite RPG Casts & Characters
Feature
 Cat Quest Review
Cat Quest
Review