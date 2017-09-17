New Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online Trailer Released An MMO for the characters, but an online-optional RPG for the real world. 09.17.17 - 2:15 AM
Idea Factory and Compile Heart have released the newest trailer for Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online ahead of the game's upcoming release giving viewers a look at the battles, dungeon crawling, character customization, and online chat feature. See it below.
Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online will be released on PlayStation 4 on October 10th in North America and October 13th in Europe. A PC release on Steam will follow in early 2018.