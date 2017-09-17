Skyrim Switch Version Release Date Revealed

Another new platform, another new Skyrim release.

09.17.17 - 11:43 AM

Nintendo confirmed during its September 13th Nintendo direct conference that the Switch version ofwill be released on November 17th, 2017.

The Switch port includes Legend of Zelda inspired items and gear, including the Master Sword, Champion's Tunic and Hylian Shield. The Zelda series items can be obtained by scanning compatible amiibo.

Motion controls will also be added for combat and lockpicking, making the game more immersive than ever before. Stay tuned for more information.



