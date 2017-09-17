RPGFan
John Alas
Skyrim Switch Version Release Date Revealed
Another new platform, another new Skyrim release.
09.17.17 - 11:43 AM

Nintendo confirmed during its September 13th Nintendo direct conference that the Switch version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be released on November 17th, 2017.

skyrim switch release date

The Switch port includes Legend of Zelda inspired items and gear, including the Master Sword, Champion's Tunic and Hylian Shield. The Zelda series items can be obtained by scanning compatible amiibo.

Motion controls will also be added for combat and lockpicking, making the game more immersive than ever before. Stay tuned for more information.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Borderlands 2
Sunday, September 17 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Review
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Review
 Project Octopath Traveler Preview
Project Octopath Traveler
Preview
 Retro Encounter 100
Retro Encounter 100
Podcast
 Egglia: Legend of the Redcap Review
Egglia: Legend of the Redcap
Review
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Review
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Review
 The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack Review
The Lord of the Rings Online 10th Anniversary Commemorative Soundtrack
Review
 Life is Strange Before the Storm Episode 1 Review
Life is Strange Before the Storm Episode 1
Review