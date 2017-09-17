RPGFan
John Alas
New Trailer for Layton's Mystery Journey Released
Professor Layton passes the torch.. or does he?
09.17.17 - 11:45 AM

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy is just around the corner and Nintendo released another trailer for the upcoming title in the detective series during their latest Nintendo Direct presentation. See the trailer below.

Professor Layton has gone missing and it's up to his daughter Katrielle Layton and her friends to find him. Players can look forward to more of the puzzle solving gameplay the series is known for and help Katrielle live up to her father's legacy.

laytons mystery journey nintendo direct

Nintendo also revealed a 3DS version exclusive "Flora Costume" for Katrielle pictured above.

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy will be released for Nintendo 3DS on October 6th in North America, Europe, Australis and Asia.


