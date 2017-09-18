RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack Review
...your feature presentation.
09.18.17 - 7:04 PM

If you're as fortunate as Patrick to pick up this limited edition NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack enclosure apart from the limited edition set for a reasonable price...please tell me your sources! I kid you not when I say that some of the soundtracks I own are only available in overpriced collector's editions of some games (looking at you Blue Reflection!). However, Patrick offers his thoughts on this enclosure and whether or not it's worth pursuing. Enjoy the read and samples within, dear readers.


