Marcos Gaspar
RPGFan Music: NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray Review
09.18.17 - 7:06 PM

That's right! Today, we have a very special double-feature music review of both the NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray and its CD counterpart. However, what makes this a very special occasion is that this will also mark RPGFan Music's first review of video content for the archives, so it's kind of a big deal. I am both happy that Patrick Gann has volunteered to pave the path for this type of media review and that it is of NieR music! With that said, I'm hoping for more video concert reviews to flood our reviews database. As always, we are thankful for Patrick's contributions and hard work with these projects! Enjoy the read, samples, and video content within, dear readers.


