Final Fantasy IX PlayStation 4 Release Leaked

Didn't see THAT one coming!

09.18.17 - 8:09 PM

Earlier today on the PEGI ratings website, a new entry popped up detailing the rating for a PlayStation 4 release of, arguably one of the best entries in the acclaimedseries.

This news came as quite a shock to the gaming community, as no official announcements had been made about any remake or remaster for Final Fantasy IX. Seeing as how Final Fantasy VII is currently available on Steam and the PlayStation Network, it's not crazy to imagine Square Enix would want to release the rest of the PlayStation One era Final Fantasy games for the PlayStation 4. As of this time, Square Enix has made no official comment about the leak.

While it may be a placeholder, the PEGI listing displays September 19th, 2017 as a release date, so tomorrow may be an interesting day if this pans out.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for any and all upcoming information on Final Fantasy IX.



