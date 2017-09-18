Peter Triezenberg The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions Amiibo Out This November

Get special items and unique headgear for Link!

09.18.17 - 10:37 PM



Nintendo took a minute during their recent The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (based on characters Link encounters on his journey) will be available for purchase on November 10th. As with previous Zelda amiibo, these Champions will unlock new items and gear for Link, but they will also unlock a special piece of headgear based on each Champion's respective Divine Beast. Nintendo took a minute during their recent Nintendo Direct broadcast to announce that the Champions amiibo for(based on characters Link encounters on his journey) will be available for purchase on November 10th. As with previousamiibo, these Champions will unlock new items and gear for Link, but they will also unlock a special piece of headgear based on each Champion's respective Divine Beast. In case you missed it, you can watch the Nintendo Direct below. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more Breath of the Wild coverage.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Screenshots



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Review









