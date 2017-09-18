RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions Amiibo Out This November
Get special items and unique headgear for Link!
09.18.17 - 10:37 PM

Nintendo took a minute during their recent Nintendo Direct broadcast to announce that the Champions amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (based on characters Link encounters on his journey) will be available for purchase on November 10th. As with previous Zelda amiibo, these Champions will unlock new items and gear for Link, but they will also unlock a special piece of headgear based on each Champion's respective Divine Beast.

Zelda Champion amiibo features release date November 10 divine beast

In case you missed it, you can watch the Nintendo Direct below. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more Breath of the Wild coverage.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Borderlands 2
Sunday, September 17 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray
Review
 NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack
Review
 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Review
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Review
 Project Octopath Traveler Preview
Project Octopath Traveler
Preview
 Retro Encounter 100
Retro Encounter 100
Podcast
 Egglia: Legend of the Redcap Review
Egglia: Legend of the Redcap
Review
 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Review
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Review