Final Fantasy IX Available For Download on PS4 Right Now

Well, this was a pleasant surprise to wake up to!

09.19.17 - 10:57 AM

Last night, we reported about a leaked PlayStation 4 version of. During Sony's Tokyo Game Show 2017 press conference, not only wason PS4 confirmed, but was immediately made available for purchase. You can download the game now from the PlayStation Network for the discounted price of $16:79 USD, until September 26th, when it will go back to its MSRP of $20.99

Just like Final Fantasy VII on PS4, this version of Final Fantasy IX comes with enhanced visuals, auto-saves, trophy support, and a number of optional boosters that can speed up the game for players who so desire. Players can turn off encounters, fast forward the game, and even automatically master equipped weapons and abilities. Final Fantasy IX is widely considered to be the fan favorite of the series (and if you disagree, I will summon Stephen back from the Void and he'll have some choice words for you!), so this is exciting news for RPG fans. You can check out the announcement trailer below, and some screenshots in our freshly updated gallery.

So... how about Final Fantasy VIII, Square? C'mon, you know you want to...



