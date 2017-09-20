RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Square Enix Announces Left Alive, A New Game Set in the Front Mission Universe
Front Mission lives! Kind of. At least it's not Evolved?
09.20.17 - 10:18 AM

Square Enix recently announced a brand-new game entitled Left Alive. Billed as a "survival action shooter," Left Alive actually is part of the Front Mission series, reuniting key staff from past entries as well as industry veterans who have been brought onto the project, such as Toshifumi Nabeshima (director of the Armored Core series) and Yoji Shinkawa (character designer for the Metal Gear franchise). Also working on Left Alive is Takayuki Yanase, whose contributions as a mech designer extent to Ghost in the Shell, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Xenoblade Chronicles X. It's an impressive lineup, to be sure.

square enix front mission left alive key art

According to producer Shinji Hashimoto, "We wanted to make a Front Mission with a new lineup. We started this new title to see Front Mission in a slightly different perspective... to convey the feeling that we cherish Front Mission." The developers highlighted the idea that Left Alive will be an open-ended shooter that accommodates numerous playstyles. "It's a third-person shooter. There's also Wanzer-riding action and stealth elements," says Toshifumi Nabeshima. "How the game is cleared is up to the player."

Square Enix also has released a new trailer, which you can check out below. Left Alive is currently slated for release on PS4 and Steam in 2018.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBD
Sunday, September 24 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
XCOM 2 War of the Chosen Review
XCOM 2 War of the Chosen
Review
 Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Review
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Review
 Muv-Luv Alternative Review
Muv-Luv Alternative
Review
 NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray
Review
 NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack
Review
 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Review
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Review
 Project Octopath Traveler Preview
Project Octopath Traveler
Preview