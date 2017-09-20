Square Enix Announces Left Alive, A New Game Set in the Front Mission Universe

Front Mission lives! Kind of. At least it's not Evolved?

09.20.17 - 10:18 AM

Square Enix recently announced a brand-new game entitled. Billed as a "survival action shooter,"actually is part of theseries, reuniting key staff from past entries as well as industry veterans who have been brought onto the project, such as Toshifumi Nabeshima (director of theseries) and Yoji Shinkawa (character designer for thefranchise). Also working onis Takayuki Yanase, whose contributions as a mech designer extent to, and. It's an impressive lineup, to be sure.

According to producer Shinji Hashimoto, "We wanted to make a Front Mission with a new lineup. We started this new title to see Front Mission in a slightly different perspective... to convey the feeling that we cherish Front Mission." The developers highlighted the idea that Left Alive will be an open-ended shooter that accommodates numerous playstyles. "It's a third-person shooter. There's also Wanzer-riding action and stealth elements," says Toshifumi Nabeshima. "How the game is cleared is up to the player."

Square Enix also has released a new trailer, which you can check out below. Left Alive is currently slated for release on PS4 and Steam in 2018.





