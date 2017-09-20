Peter Triezenberg Final Fantasy XV: Comrades Multiplayer Expansion Dated for October 31st

Suit up, Glaives.

09.20.17 - 10:23 AM



Square Enix announced during TGS 2017 that Final Fantasy XV: Comrades, the multiplayer expansion included as part of the season pass for Final Fantasy XV, will be available on October 31st. In Comrades, players will create their own custom member of the Kingsglaive and set forth into a post-apocalyptic Eos left behind by Noctis during his ten-year slumber. This was a segment of the main game that was rife for expansion, and players will be able to find out what happened after Noctis' departure as they team up with other survivors and undertake quests. In order to play Final Fantasy XV: Comrades, players will require a PlayStation Plus or XBox Live subscription and an Internet connection. Check out an official synopsis and trailer below. Excitingly, the trailer features a new song by legendary series composer Nobuo Uematsu, entitled "Choosing Hope." Set in a world engulfed by darkness, the expansion casts players as a member of the Kingsglaive, with powers and unique abilities invoked from various Lucian kings, who join forces to bring the Light back to the kingdom of Lucis. Other members of Noctis' crew including Gladiolus, Prompto and Ignis will be made playable in future game updates. As members of Kingsglaive, players equip royal sigils that grant special powers from the Lucian bloodline. Players can then strategize and create a balanced team to take on a variety of quests. In addition to multiplayer quests, single player quests are also available for players to enhance their characters. If you'll permit me to editorialize a bit: personally, I'm a little torn on Comrades. I think it looks like it could be a fun, interesting cooperative add-on with a number of new features to differentiate itself from the main game, but I also can't help but wish that all of this World of Ruin content was included from the start. It just reinforces Final Fantasy XV's piecemeal and incomplete nature, and I'd be curious to see what other Final Fantasy fans think of it. Sound off on our forums about what you think of Final Fantasy XV: Comrades, and check back with RPGFan for more information.



