Noctis Added to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Roster, Summon Battles and New Combat Rules Showcased
The Lucis Prince warps into battle.
09.20.17 - 10:29 AM

Square Enix revealed at the PlayStation press conference at Tokyo Game Show 2017 that Noctis from Final Fantasy XV will be joining the lineup of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT.

During the reveal footage we see Noctis use his signature warping abilities and seamlessly switching between several weapons in combat. The stage representing Final Fantasy XV is confirmed to be the Citadel in the capital city of Insomnia.

The trailer also showcased Summon battles, new combat rules to be used in challenges, story mode cutscenes and an improved UI that takes up less of the screen.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will be available for PlayStation 4 on January 11th in Japan and will have a worldwide release on January 30th, 2018.


