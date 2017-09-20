Yes, You Can Celebrate Final Fantasy's 30th Anniversary with Final Fantasy Wine

White or red, it's your story. Er, choice.

09.20.17 - 12:24 PM

If you were wondering how serious Square Enix was about celebrating Final Fantasy's 30th anniversary this year, wonder no more. The company has revealed plans to release two commemorative wines in honor of the long-running franchise, and each is named and themed after two iconic summons (or eidolons, or eikons, or primals, or Guardian Forces, depending on your FF of choice):

First, on your left, is Shiva Blanc, a well-balanced 2015 Château des Bois white wine described as both acidic and fruity, that pairs well with a wide range of cuisines. For those of you who are more about reds - you know who you are - you'd want to go with Ifrit Rouge, a 2016 Château des Bois red wine described as mildly tannic and "extremely charming," with hints of strawberry.

Each bottle features a foil-adorned label with Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary artwork, and as you can see, comes in a gorgeously clean box adorned with monochrome images of Shiva or Ifrit.

These wines are being sold exclusively through Winehouse.com, and can be pre-ordered now for delivery in November. Each 750ml bottle is $55.00 USD, and if you want to get in on this with me, here are your product pages:

Finally, in case you had doubts these are legit, read Winehouse's description text for these wines' heritage:

Ifrit Rouge and Shiva Blanc is from the highly notable city of Mâcon in Bourgogne. Both are a pure delicate pinot noir and chardonnay made in a historic medieval castle. The castle built from stone stands on a hill looking down on the beautiful vineyards below. The cellar was constructed in 1789, the same year as the French Revolution. A stone monument etched with "1585" commemorates the vintner's success in wine-making over the generations and stands near the family estate built in the 16th century. Xavier Greuzard is the extremely studious 27 year old vigneron for these wines. After graduating from school, he worked under his father and also gained experience in New Zealand. Aside from the chateau owned by his family, he manages an even older medieval castle located nearby. The Château des Bois and its vineyard are where he began developing his own wine. The chateau is situated atop a rocky cliff protruding from the grounds on which lies a vineyard spanning over 6 hectares across a southward facing slope. A terrain optimal for viticulture. Here he cultivates chardonnay and pinot noir grapes that generate red and white wines of extremely high quality.

Yeah, there you go. Made in a damn castle. It doesn't get more fantasy than that.

If wine isn't your thing - or you aren't 21 - you may also want to check out Square Enix's Online Store for a multitude of Anniversary goods, from mugs to collectables, to cool shirts:

With all this Final Fantasy anniversary talk, it probably would be good for RPGFan to celebrate that in some way, huh? Yeah, that would be interesting.





