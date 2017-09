XCOM 2 War of the Chosen Review

You've tried this with Rabbids, now here's the real deal.

09.20.17 - 12:52 PM

was a bit of a let down for many fans of the series. There were numerous issues when the game launched that let down the overall experience.

Now the game's latest huge expansion is out, XCOM 2 War of the Chosen, Rob Steinman managed to pluck up the courage to try the game again, and it turns out it's a big improvement. Check out his review below to find out what he thought!