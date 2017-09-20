Behold the Latest Final Fantasy XV Universe Trailer I lied, there's one more thing. 09.20.17 - 10:24 PM
Okay, seriously, there's some other TGS news coming too, but let's just get this one out of the way: There's another new version of what is now a series of Final Fantasy XV Universe videos that makes the mere idea of Fabula Nova Crystallis seem like small popotos.
As usual, Square Enix's trailer showcases all that has come so far: Final Fantasy XV itself, the Gladio and Prompto DLC episodes, free updates, and so on. More interestingly, we also get some new glimpses at what's to come: The multiplayer Comrades mode, Monster of the Deep, both the Windows and Pocket Editions of FFXV, and the part that excites me the most: A look at Episode Ignis, the last of Noctis' three pals to get a dedicated DLC expansion. Iggy was one of my favorite things about the game, so I'm hoping he gets a chance to be great.
And to be super duper clear: This trailer opens with what could be a major plot spoiler for Final Fantasy XV, so watch at your own risk!