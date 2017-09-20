Behold the Latest Final Fantasy XV Universe Trailer

I lied, there's one more thing.

09.20.17 - 10:24 PM

Okay, seriously, there's some other TGS news coming too, but let's just get this one out of the way: There's another new version of what is now a series ofvideos that makes the mere idea of Fabula Nova Crystallis seem like small popotos.

As usual, Square Enix's trailer showcases all that has come so far: Final Fantasy XV itself, the Gladio and Prompto DLC episodes, free updates, and so on. More interestingly, we also get some new glimpses at what's to come: The multiplayer Comrades mode, Monster of the Deep, both the Windows and Pocket Editions of FFXV, and the part that excites me the most: A look at Episode Ignis, the last of Noctis' three pals to get a dedicated DLC expansion. Iggy was one of my favorite things about the game, so I'm hoping he gets a chance to be great.

And to be super duper clear: This trailer opens with what could be a major plot spoiler for Final Fantasy XV, so watch at your own risk!







