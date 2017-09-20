Left Alive: First Screenshots, TGS Live Stream & More Info

This is the closest we're getting to more Front Mission, but things are looking good.

09.20.17 - 11:04 PM

Details continue to come out regarding Square Enix's surprise announcement of Left Alive , which surprisingly turned out to be a revival of sorts for theseries - albeit in a different genre - and featuring staff who have worked on properties such as, and. Not to mention Yoji Shinkawa, most widely known for his amazing art and designs for theandgames.

So first, screenshots:

Next, as of this writing, Square Enix is running a livestream for various games, and Last Alive just came up, so you can check that out (along with many other games!) right here:

UPDATE: Okay, Square Enix also released an official version of the Left Alive trailer:

To wrap up for now, there's a ton of little pieces of info worth reading, like the fact that Hideo Kojima played a part as a consultant on Left Alive, among many others. I don't want to paraphrase Gematsu's reporting and various contributors, nor will I copy their article wholesale, so read Gematsu's article for all the details.

This little unexpected game is shaping up to be quite interesting already. Development on Left Alive is already around 50%, and the game will launch in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC.



