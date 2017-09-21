RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Falcom is Preparing Trails of Cold Steel I and II for PlayStation 4
All this buzz, and Trails of Cold III is just around the corner...
09.21.17 - 1:00 AM

Embedded in the recent printing of the first issue of Dengeki's special publication 'Sen no Kiseki", there is an interview with Falcom president Toshiro Kondo, and the man discusses a most delightful topic: that Falcom is "preparing" The Legends of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I and II for PlayStation 4.

Yes, that is indeed an awesome thought. But do be wary that Kondo stats in the article that "we're actually preparing it" and that he hopes to share more soon. So while we will most likely see the first two Trails of Cold Steel games make their way to Sony's current home console, nothing is official yet.

For those intrigued by this article or about the game's themselves, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I and II are currently available on PlayStation 3 and PS Vita, while only the first Trails of Cold Steel title is out on PC (though the sequel will be on PC soon).

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III will launch for PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 28. Perhaps we will learn more about its predecessors reaching the PlayStation 4 then....


