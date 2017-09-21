Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Coming to Nintendo 3DS This November

Old news? Sure, but it's nice to have confirmation. Thanks, Nintendo!

09.21.17 - 1:05 AM

During their most recent Direct presentation, Nintendo confirmed thatwill be making its way to the Nintendo 3DS this November. This is an exciting opportunity for fans to revisit this particular entry in theseries, which delves into the backstory of key characters and introduces us to the Raiden of the franchise.

