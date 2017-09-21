RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Coming to Nintendo 3DS This November
Old news? Sure, but it's nice to have confirmation. Thanks, Nintendo!
09.21.17 - 1:05 AM

During their most recent Direct presentation, Nintendo confirmed that Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney will be making its way to the Nintendo 3DS this November. This is an exciting opportunity for fans to revisit this particular entry in the Ace Attorney series, which delves into the backstory of key characters and introduces us to the Raiden of the franchise.

apollo justice ace attorney nintendo 3ds november

Stay tuned to RPGFan for more details.


