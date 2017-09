13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Confirmed for 2018 Japanese Release

We wait as info trickles out.

09.21.17 - 10:58 AM

Atlus and Vanillaware announced at the PlayStation Press Conference thatis confirmed for a Japanese release in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Vita. A new trailer for the game was released alongside the news and you can take a look below.

