Random Encounter 133: A Long ListSo. Many. Games. 09.21.17 - 6:45 PM
On this episode of Random Encounter:
-Alana and Derek discuss the despair of Danganronpa V3.
-Caitlin tries to convince Rob that Destiny 2 is worth his time.
-Everyone loves the Octopath Traveler Demo.
-Something something Ys VIII is awesome something something.
-And everyone should check out the Etrian Odyssey 5 demo, like, right now!
Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen, Caitlin Argyros and Alana Hagues
Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!