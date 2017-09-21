Robert Steinman Random Encounter 133: A Long List

So. Many. Games.

09.21.17 - 6:45 PM



On this episode of Random Encounter:

-Alana and Derek discuss the despair of Danganronpa V3.

-Caitlin tries to convince Rob that Destiny 2 is worth his time.

-Everyone loves the Octopath Traveler Demo.

-Something something Ys VIII is awesome something something.

Featuring: Robert Steinman, Derek Heemsbergen, Caitlin Argyros and Alana Hagues Questions? Comments? Spare Potions? Email us at podcast@rpgfan.com!

