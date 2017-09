Retro Encounter 101: Final Fantasy XII Part I

09.21.17 - 11:09 PM

Retro Encounter returns to Dalmasca with, the PlayStation 2 classic recently remastered for PlayStation 4. In this first episode our panelists talk classes, characters, and personal memories of, especially the game's excellent localization and Vaan's impressive abdominals.

Retro Encounter Episode 101: Final Fantasy XII Part I

Featuring: Caitlin Argyros, Robert Fenner, Peter Triezenberg

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com