RPGFan
Scott Clay
Week in Review, 9/22/2017
It's Toyko Game Show Weekend
09.22.17 - 10:58 PM

Is the Tokyo Game Show the E3 for Japan, or is E3 the Tokyo Game Show for America? Either way, both conventions are super important to the gaming world, and Tokyo Game Show just happened to begin this week! It's given us a bunch of cool new RPG news, but it's been a super busy time for reviews as well. So this week we have reviews from Alana Hagues and Nathan Lee, news from Trent Argirov and Keegan Lee, and a preview from Nathan Lee for that icing on the cake.

Review: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Review by Alana Hagues

I think it's universally agreed that high school is a tough time for everyone, but it is made even more challenging when a crazy teddy bear has locked you in your school and forced you and your classmates to murder each other to graduate. Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is the third game in this amazing series, and it does not disappoint. Check out Alana's review for all of the spoiler-free details.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Screenshot

Final Fantasy IX PlayStation 4 Release Leaked

Story by Keegan Lee

It's always a good day when more people get to experience the joy of Final Fantasy IX. The PS4 version is pretty much a carbon copy of the fantastic PC port from last year, but if it means more people get to enjoy this masterpiece, then who cares. Just good luck getting that platinum trophy, because getting 1000 in the jump rope mini-game is stupid hard.

Final Fantasy IX Screenshot

Review: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

Review by Nathan Lee

It's hard to find anyone that likes the Rabbids or their games, but put them together with Mario and all of a sudden you have an awesome game on your hands. Then again, I think Mario can make just about any game good. The idea here is to take XCOM's strategy gameplay and the Rabbid's humor, and put them in the Mushroom Kingdom with Mario and Luigi; presto; you have a pretty cool game. Nathan has all the details for you in his review.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Screenshot

Falcom Details The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III's Battle Orbment System

Story by Trent Argirov

There are many reasons to love the Legend of Heroes games. The story, the characters, and the battle system are all excellent, and it comes together nicely. One of the biggest contributors to this is the very impressive orbment system that allows you to customize your characters in various ways. In Trails of Cold Steel III, the orbment system is taken to a whole another level and adds even more to the gameplay. Now you can save those cats and slay those highway monsters in style!

Trails of Cold Steel III Battle Screenshot

Project Octopath Traveler Preview

Preview by Nathan Lee

Not everyone has a Switch yet, as they are still a hot item and about to get hotter. Thankfully, Nathan had a chance to sit down with the very impressive looking Project Octopath Traveler to give you a bit of insight into the demo and game for those that can't play the demo or are wary about trying it.

Project Octopath Traveler Screenshot

And that's a wrap for this week. Be sure to check back on the front page for all your RPG news and reviews.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBD
Sunday, September 24 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 101
Retro Encounter 101
Podcast
 Random Encounter 133
Random Encounter 133
Podcast
 XCOM 2 War of the Chosen Review
XCOM 2 War of the Chosen
Review
 Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Review
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Review
 Muv-Luv Alternative Review
Muv-Luv Alternative
Review
 NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray
Review
 NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack
Review