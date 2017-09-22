Week in Review, 9/22/2017

It's Toyko Game Show Weekend

09.22.17 - 10:58 PM

Is the Tokyo Game Show the E3 for Japan, or is E3 the Tokyo Game Show for America? Either way, both conventions are super important to the gaming world, and Tokyo Game Show just happened to begin this week! It's given us a bunch of cool new RPG news, but it's been a super busy time for reviews as well. So this week we have reviews from Alana Hagues and Nathan Lee, news from Trent Argirov and Keegan Lee, and a preview from Nathan Lee for that icing on the cake.

I think it's universally agreed that high school is a tough time for everyone, but it is made even more challenging when a crazy teddy bear has locked you in your school and forced you and your classmates to murder each other to graduate. Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is the third game in this amazing series, and it does not disappoint. Check out Alana's review for all of the spoiler-free details.

It's always a good day when more people get to experience the joy of Final Fantasy IX. The PS4 version is pretty much a carbon copy of the fantastic PC port from last year, but if it means more people get to enjoy this masterpiece, then who cares. Just good luck getting that platinum trophy, because getting 1000 in the jump rope mini-game is stupid hard.

It's hard to find anyone that likes the Rabbids or their games, but put them together with Mario and all of a sudden you have an awesome game on your hands. Then again, I think Mario can make just about any game good. The idea here is to take XCOM's strategy gameplay and the Rabbid's humor, and put them in the Mushroom Kingdom with Mario and Luigi; presto; you have a pretty cool game. Nathan has all the details for you in his review.

There are many reasons to love the Legend of Heroes games. The story, the characters, and the battle system are all excellent, and it comes together nicely. One of the biggest contributors to this is the very impressive orbment system that allows you to customize your characters in various ways. In Trails of Cold Steel III, the orbment system is taken to a whole another level and adds even more to the gameplay. Now you can save those cats and slay those highway monsters in style!

Not everyone has a Switch yet, as they are still a hot item and about to get hotter. Thankfully, Nathan had a chance to sit down with the very impressive looking Project Octopath Traveler to give you a bit of insight into the demo and game for those that can't play the demo or are wary about trying it.

And that's a wrap for this week. Be sure to check back on the front page for all your RPG news and reviews.





