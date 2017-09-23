RPGFan
Mike Salbato
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire Stream + Giveaway
Scott returns to Twitch with another look at GW2's expansion.
09.23.17 - 4:30 PM

Last month, Scott streamed his experiences with the beta version of Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire. Now that the latest expansion has officially been released, he's had plenty of hands-on time with it, and will be streaming more of it tomorrow.

Additionally, to celebrate our Twitch account reaching 1000 followers, he'll be running some giveaways for people watching, so be sure to tune in!

The stream itself will begin at 10am PDT/1pm EDT as usual, and Scott will be kicking off the giveaway segment around 12pm PDT/3pm EDT, so it should be a fun time for all.

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire is available now, and we're working on a review, so be on the lookout to see how the expansion fares.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Sunday, September 24 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
