Demons Await in Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux Opening Cinematic

And that's if you're lucky.

09.24.17 - 12:18 AM

Atlus has released the opening cinematic for, which you can watch in its entirety below., a Nintendo 3DS remake of the originalfor the DS, gives players a second chance to experience this dark and challenging RPG.

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux will be available in Japan this October, and in North America and Europe in early 2018.



