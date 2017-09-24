RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Demons Await in Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux Opening Cinematic
And that's if you're lucky.
09.24.17 - 12:18 AM

Atlus has released the opening cinematic for Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux, which you can watch in its entirety below. Strange Journey Redux, a Nintendo 3DS remake of the original Strange Journey for the DS, gives players a second chance to experience this dark and challenging RPG.

Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux will be available in Japan this October, and in North America and Europe in early 2018.


