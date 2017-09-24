RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Enjoy A Trifecta of New Class Trailers for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
So a Necromancer walks into a bar...
09.24.17 - 12:20 AM

While we were all starstruck by the onslaught of amazing games coming out of TGS, Atlus was busy releasing new class trailers for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth. This time, the Rover, Necromancer, and Harbinger classes get the spotlight. The Harbinger is a deadly scythe-wielder capable of inflicting insidious status ailments, the Rover is a proficient ranged attacker, and the Necromancer... well, he's not somebody you'd want to run into in a dark alley, much less the Yggdrasil Labyrynth. Check out the videos below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more details on Etrian Odyssey V.

Rover

Necromancer

Harbinger




Coming Up on Twitch

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Sunday, September 24 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
