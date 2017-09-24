Enjoy A Trifecta of New Class Trailers for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth So a Necromancer walks into a bar... 09.24.17 - 12:20 AM
While we were all starstruck by the onslaught of amazing games coming out of TGS, Atlus was busy releasing new class trailers for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth. This time, the Rover, Necromancer, and Harbinger classes get the spotlight. The Harbinger is a deadly scythe-wielder capable of inflicting insidious status ailments, the Rover is a proficient ranged attacker, and the Necromancer... well, he's not somebody you'd want to run into in a dark alley, much less the Yggdrasil Labyrynth. Check out the videos below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more details on Etrian Odyssey V.