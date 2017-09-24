Peter Triezenberg Enjoy A Trifecta of New Class Trailers for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth

So a Necromancer walks into a bar...

09.24.17 - 12:20 AM



While we were all starstruck by the onslaught of amazing games coming out of TGS, Atlus was busy releasing new class trailers for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth. This time, the Rover, Necromancer, and Harbinger classes get the spotlight. The Harbinger is a deadly scythe-wielder capable of inflicting insidious status ailments, the Rover is a proficient ranged attacker, and the Necromancer... well, he's not somebody you'd want to run into in a dark alley, much less the Yggdrasil Labyrynth. Check out the videos below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more details on Etrian Odyssey V. While we were all starstruck by the onslaught of amazing games coming out of TGS, Atlus was busy releasing new class trailers for. This time, the Rover, Necromancer, and Harbinger classes get the spotlight. The Harbinger is a deadly scythe-wielder capable of inflicting insidious status ailments, the Rover is a proficient ranged attacker, and the Necromancer... well, he's not somebody you'd want to run into in a dark alley, much less the Yggdrasil Labyrynth. Check out the videos below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for more details on Rover Necromancer Harbinger



Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Screenshots









