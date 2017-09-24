RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
New Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon Trailer Highlights Surfing Mantine, Photo Club
Plus, the typing of Necrozma's new forms!
09.24.17

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, showcasing a couple of new features that will be added to this return trip to Alola.

Players will be able to surf between the islands of Alola on the back of a Mantine, as well as undertake a new trial in the Island Challenge and share pictures with the new Photo Club. Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will feature an expansive roster of over 400 Pokémon from throughout the series, although to collect them all, you need to trade between both versions (as both Houndoom and Manectric are exclusive to Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, respectively.

According to Serebii.net, the new forms of Necrozma, Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings (wherein the shadowy Pokémon combines with Solgaleo or Lunala), will be Psychic/Steel and Psychic/Ghost. This is in keeping with Solgaleo and Lunala's original typing, although keep in mind that this is taken from a merchandise leak and may change in the final release. Still, it would make sense for Necrozma to take on the attributes of its host.

pokemon ultra sun and ultra moon necrozma solgaleo lunala dusk mane dawn wings

Speaking of Pokémon: Gold and Silver Versions are now available on the Nintendo 3DS eShop, complete with wireless trading and battling.


Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will release for the Nintendo 3DS on November 17th. Stay tuned for further details.




