Unofficial RPGFan Hiring Update

You're all welcome...to join us!

09.24.17 - 4:30 PM

Later this fall, we're planning to launch a hiring drive, as we look to expand our ranks in a few departments. In the meantime, we wanted to refresh some language already on the site, as it relates to hiring.

We've long had a standing offer on our About Us page welcoming anyone with interest in working with us to reach out. A few staff members thought it would benefit potential writers, editors, podcasters, and more by expanding our pitch and policies beyond a tiny text blurb. The result is our new Working With Us page, which I encourage you to give a read.

We've always welcomed anyone, regardless of race, gender, location, and so on... but we wanted to be crystal clear about these policies. So, take a look at the page, and if you've ever been interested in contributing here, let us know!





