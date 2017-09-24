RPGFan
Mike Salbato
Unofficial RPGFan Hiring Update
You're all welcome...to join us!
09.24.17 - 4:30 PM

Later this fall, we're planning to launch a hiring drive, as we look to expand our ranks in a few departments. In the meantime, we wanted to refresh some language already on the site, as it relates to hiring.

We've long had a standing offer on our About Us page welcoming anyone with interest in working with us to reach out. A few staff members thought it would benefit potential writers, editors, podcasters, and more by expanding our pitch and policies beyond a tiny text blurb. The result is our new Working With Us page, which I encourage you to give a read.

We've always welcomed anyone, regardless of race, gender, location, and so on... but we wanted to be crystal clear about these policies. So, take a look at the page, and if you've ever been interested in contributing here, let us know!


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBD
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 101
Retro Encounter 101
Podcast
 Random Encounter 133
Random Encounter 133
Podcast
 XCOM 2 War of the Chosen Review
XCOM 2 War of the Chosen
Review
 Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Review
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Review
 Muv-Luv Alternative Review
Muv-Luv Alternative
Review
 NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray
Review
 NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack
Review