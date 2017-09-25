Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings Officially Coming West

It's also officially a realllly long title.

09.25.17 - 12:03 AM

Gust, can you maybe try making the title of the nextgame a little shorter? It's really messing with our page formatting here...

That aside... good news, Atelier fans! The latest game in Gust's long-running series — and the final in the 'Mysterious' sub-series — is coming west. Officially titled Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings in English, you'll be able to get the game in early 2018 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and on PC via Steam.







This followup to Atelier Sophie and Atelier Firis marks not only the conclusion of the trilogy of titles, but the 20th anniversary for the Atelier series as a whole. It's hard to believe the series has already been around so long! The latest game follows twin alchemist sisters Lydie and Suelle Marlen*. As is so often the case with siblings, each may look the same, but their personalities differ greatly, with Lydie being more caring and reserved in nature, while her sister is described as carefree and eccentric.







The girls work at their family atelier with their father, but since he is not well-versed in alchemy (wait, why does he run an atelier then...), business is not exactly booming. While Lydie and Suelle work to improve their own alchemic talents, the twins stumble across a — wait for it — mysterious painting, which pulls the girls inside, Mario 64-style. Though unlike Mario 64, inside the world of these paintings are a bounty of materials ripe for use in alchemy.

Take a look at the English announcement trailer right here, and as always, we'll bring you more on Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings as we learn it!

* Koei Tecmo uses "Marlen" as the girls' family name in their press release, though it's displayed as "Malen" in the video. If we get word as to which is correct, we'll update this story.



