New Code Vein Trailer Debuted at Tokyo Game Show

Vampires, cinematic battles, and Revenants galore!

09.25.17 - 10:46 AM

The annual Tokyo Game Show for 2017 has now finished, showcasing various games throughout the four-day event, made available by eager publishers, wanting both public and press to engage and experience what they've worked on.

Bandai Namco is no exception to this, releasing a new trailer for Code Vein, the upcoming action-RPG inspired by anime aesthetics and high-risk/high rewards gameplay, reminiscent of the Dark Souls franchise.

The trailer itself also showcases various enemy types, known as Lost Ones, which will pose a threat to players as they adventure through ruined landscapes in search of both a needed resource in the form of blood beads, and a way to produce them reliably.

Cut in an orchestral score, characters clasped in various edgy outfits, and strikingly cinematic sword battles, and it looks like Code Vein is shaping up to be something special on its own merits.

Code Vein is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC sometime during 2018. Stay tuned to RPGFan for all news Code Vein!





