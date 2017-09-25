Square Enix Talks Final Fantasy XV: Comrades, Future DLC at TGS 2017

There may be a second season pass in the making.

09.25.17 - 10:49 AM

During this year's Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix held a final Active Time Report on, giving us new details on themultiplayer mode and the development team's plans for future downloadable content.

According to Kazuya Takahashi, the director of Comrades, players will be able to join a team of four Kingsglaive members in order to complete missions in the post-apocalyptic Eos. Single-player and multiplayer quests will be available (with Lestallum serving as your base of operations), with the option for AI-controlled party members. The goal of the game is to gather meteor shards to help re-establish the Exineris power grid. Familiar faces from the main game, such as Cid, will appear to lend their assistance: Cid will customize weapons for the player, similar to his role in aiding Noctis and company.

Players will be able to collect various Royal Sigils based on the line of Lucis, which determine the player's abilities (whether or not they'll be a tank or healer, for instance). Up to four weapons can be taken into combat at a time. You can check out the archived broadcast below, which includes a few minutes of gameplay footage. We also have some screenshots for you to take a look at.

As stated previously, this will be the final Active Time Report focused on Final Fantasy XV. Director Hajime Tabata stated during the presentation that he wants to deliver information in a "new way" and hopes to have a new roadmap ready to share in November. While the development team had originally planned on Episode Ignis marking the final piece of Final Fantasy XV DLC, Tabata says that they want to "create more stories" to fill in gaps in Final Fantasy XV's narrative. A second season pass or something of that nature is being considered for these future updates.

While it's good to see Square Enix continuing to take fan feedback into account, I'm not sure many will welcome a second season pass unless the content being offered is truly substantial. The second half of Final Fantasy XV has more problems than simply a weak narrative: the structure of the game would need to be drastically reworked. But that's just what I think: let us know your thoughts about the possibility of future Final Fantasy XV DLC on the forums, and stay tuned to RPGFan as we learn more.



