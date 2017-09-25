Fire Emblem Warriors Gets a New Character Trailer

As well as a new trailer for the 3DS version.

09.25.17 - 10:52 AM

At TGS 2017 last week, Koei Tecmo announced Celica fromas a playable character in the upcoming

Voiced by Nao Toyama, Celica is the surviving princess of the fallen Zofia royal family. With a strong distaste for war, she strives to bring peace to the world. Check out her character trailer below:

During their stage event at TGS , Koei Tecmo also released the debut trailer for the New 3DS version of Fire Emblem Warriors. That trailer is also conveniently embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

Fire Emblem Warriors is due out for Switch and New 3DS on September 28th in Japan, and will release in North America and Europe on October 20th.



