RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Check out 11 Minutes of .hack//G.U. Last Recode Gameplay
And we even have a nice PS2 vs PS4 graphics comparison video as well.
09.25.17 - 10:54 AM

The good folks over at IGN have given RPG fans quite a boon when they posted a beefy eleven minutes of the upcoming .hack//G.U. Last Recode, a high definition remaster of the cult classic .hack//G.U. series. You can check out the footage below.

To compliment the eleven minutes of awesome above, Bandai Namco released a three-and-a-half minute comparing the graphics of the .hack//G.U. Last Recode collection to their PlayStation 2 counterparts. The Last Recode collection features remastered versions of .hack//G.U. Vol. 1//Rebirth, .hack//G.U. Vol. 2//Reminisce, .hack//G.U. Vol. 3//Redemption, as well as the all new Vol. 4//Reconnection. You can check out the graphics overhaul in the comparison video below.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode is due out for PlayStation 4 and PC on November 1st in Japan, and will release in the Americas and Europe on November 3rd.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBD
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Retro Encounter 101
Retro Encounter 101
Podcast
 Random Encounter 133
Random Encounter 133
Podcast
 XCOM 2 War of the Chosen Review
XCOM 2 War of the Chosen
Review
 Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Review
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Review
 Muv-Luv Alternative Review
Muv-Luv Alternative
Review
 NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray
Review
 NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Soundtrack
Review