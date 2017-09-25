Check out 11 Minutes of .hack//G.U. Last Recode Gameplay

And we even have a nice PS2 vs PS4 graphics comparison video as well.

09.25.17 - 10:54 AM

The good folks over at IGN have given RPG fans quite a boon when they posted a beefy eleven minutes of the upcoming, a high definition remaster of the cult classicseries. You can check out the footage below.

To compliment the eleven minutes of awesome above, Bandai Namco released a three-and-a-half minute comparing the graphics of the .hack//G.U. Last Recode collection to their PlayStation 2 counterparts. The Last Recode collection features remastered versions of .hack//G.U. Vol. 1//Rebirth, .hack//G.U. Vol. 2//Reminisce, .hack//G.U. Vol. 3//Redemption, as well as the all new Vol. 4//Reconnection. You can check out the graphics overhaul in the comparison video below.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode is due out for PlayStation 4 and PC on November 1st in Japan, and will release in the Americas and Europe on November 3rd.



