Look At This Atmospheric Artwork for Left Alive

It's a true winter wonderland. With Wanzers.

09.25.17 - 11:38 AM

Another day, another batch of media for Square Enix's. "But that's not an RPG!" I can hear you saying. And that's true. But as a third person shooter set in the oft-neglectedseries, it's of definite interest to fans.

If nothing else, we can all appreciate the concept art that Square Enix released today. Click for larger versions:



There's a palpable feeling of desolation and lurking danger in this artwork, and I think it sets the mood perfectly. We also have new screenshots this morning, all of which can be found in our Left Alive gallery, but here's some of the most striking:







If you've missed our Left Alive coverage thus far, here's the Tokyo Game Show trailer again from last week to get you up to speed.

Left Alive is coming to PlayStation 4 and PC in 2018.



