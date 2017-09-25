|
|
|
RPGFan Music: Okami Goju no Onchou ReviewA much needed arranged album!09.25.17 - 7:37 PM
There should be an unwritten rule that if a game releases a soundtrack, an arranged album must come soon after. Whether it is the composer himself or a group of talented arrangers/musicians, I believe there should always be something in addition to an official album release. One particular album I adore that breathes life into older game tracks is Sakuraba's Star Ocean and Valkyrie Profile band arrangement album
. I find the arranged music on there very agreeable, as are the arrangements on Okami Goju no Onchou
. Does Ronald Buie agree with me on this matter? Well, enjoy the read and samples within to find out, dear readers!
|