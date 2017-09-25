VA-11 HALL-A EX - Bonus Tracks Collection Now Available

The night is long, so enjoy some more tunes!

09.25.17 - 8:17 PM

If you were lucky enough to preorder the vinyl edition of the, then you received several freebies, including a free download of. Thankfully, the album is available to purchase for $4 on Garoad's Bandcamp page for those who missed that train.

VA​-​11 HALL​-​A EX - Bonus Tracks Collection includes arrangements from several guest artists such as Insaneintherainmusic and FamilyJules. Both of these artists lend their musicianship to their arrangements, along with vocalist Adriana Figueroa on new tracks like "Shinespark" and "Lifebeat of Lilim." Check out some examples below!

<a href="http://garoad.bandcamp.com/album/va-11-hall-a-ex-bonus-tracks-collection">VA-11 HALL-A EX - Bonus Tracks Collection by Garoad</a>

VA​-​11 HALL​-​A EX - Bonus Tracks Collection is available for sale at Bandcamp.



