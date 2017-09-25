RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
VA-11 HALL-A EX - Bonus Tracks Collection Now Available
The night is long, so enjoy some more tunes!
09.25.17 - 8:17 PM

If you were lucky enough to preorder the vinyl edition of the VA-11 HALL-A: Official Soundtrack, then you received several freebies, including a free download of VA​-​11 HALL​-​A EX - Bonus Tracks Collection. Thankfully, the album is available to purchase for $4 on Garoad's Bandcamp page for those who missed that train.

VA​-​11 HALL​-​A EX - Bonus Tracks Collection includes arrangements from several guest artists such as Insaneintherainmusic and FamilyJules. Both of these artists lend their musicianship to their arrangements, along with vocalist Adriana Figueroa on new tracks like "Shinespark" and "Lifebeat of Lilim." Check out some examples below!

VA​-​11 HALL​-​A EX - Bonus Tracks Collection is available for sale at Bandcamp.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

TBD
Sunday, October 1 • 10am PDT/1pm EDT

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Mondays • 6pm PDT/9pm EDT

Vandal Hearts
Tuesdays • 12pm PDT/3pm EDT

Danganronpa 2
Tuesday-Thursdays • 5pm PDT/8pm EDT
Featured Content
Okami Goju no Onchou Review
Okami Goju no Onchou
Review
 Retro Encounter 101
Retro Encounter 101
Podcast
 Random Encounter 133
Random Encounter 133
Podcast
 XCOM 2 War of the Chosen Review
XCOM 2 War of the Chosen
Review
 Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Review
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
Review
 Muv-Luv Alternative Review
Muv-Luv Alternative
Review
 NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray Review
NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray
Review