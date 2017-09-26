RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Feature: So You Want to Get Into Ys
Struggling with where to start? Never fear!
09.26.17 - 12:23 PM

Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and The Legend of Zelda aren't the only series we cover that have hit 30 in the last year or two. One of the lesser-known, but much loved and celebrated series here, Ys, also made the big 30 too.

But of course, a series rich with 30 years of history and games does seem a bit daunting, and with Ys' growing popularity, Robert Fenner is here to guide you through each main entry. This was a real labour of love for him, and is an absolute must-read if you're thinking of getting into Ys, or are already a fan of the series. Check out his article below to get a good oversight of this lovely series!


