Keegan Lee
Blue Reflection Now Available for PC and PS4
Magical Girls in my JRPG? Yes please!
09.26.17 - 2:25 PM

Looking for a new RPG to start off your Autumn? Then have no fear, because Koei Tecmo has released their newest RPG, Blue Reflection today for the PlayStation 4 and PC!

Blue Reflection

Taking on the role of Hinako Shirai, a former ballet star who returns to school after a career ending accident, players soon come into the ownership of a Reflector, a power that allows Hinako to face challenges far worse than homework.

With a combination of intense battles and extensive sim elements, such as joining after-school clubs and making new friends, Blue Reflection is sure to please both new and veteran RPG fans alike!

Check out the launch trailer below, and stay tuned to RPGFan for our full review of Blue Reflection.



Finally, don't miss the new screenshots and plenty of hi-res character art in our updated Blue Reflection gallery, with gorgeous Gust artwork like this one:

Blue Reflection Artwork Gust Koei Tecmo PS4


