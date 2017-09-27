|
|
|
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Gets New Launch TrailerThe greatest Despair of all has arrived.09.27.17 - 10:35 AM
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
is now available for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Vita, and to commemorate the occasion, NIS America has released a brand-new launch trailer. Some free downloadable content for the game, including a high-quality audio pack, is also available now. If you'd like to know what we thought of this despair-fueled ride, be sure to read the lovely Alana Hagues' review
.
|