Alana Hagues
RPGFan on Twitch: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
The killing games, and spoilers, begin tonight.
09.27.17 - 5:27 PM

If you're a Danganronpa fan, you've probably been watching Scott play through the first two entries over the last few weeks. And since Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony came out yesterday, Scott wants to treat you all to a blind playthrough.

We should probably point out that NIS America have relaxed their streaming restrictions on this game, so we're now able to share the entire experience with you. Obviously, there will be major spoilers throughout, and we'll keep that highlighted throughout the playthrough. Join in at your own risk.

So, starting tonight at 5pm Pacific/8pm Eastern, you'll be able to see how Scott reacts to this brand new killing game. But that's not all! Make sure you come back tomorrow, and then next week from Tuesday 3rd October all the way through to Saturday 7th at the same time if you want to see this thing through to the end. What a treat - a stream full of despair!




