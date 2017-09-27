RPGFan
Mike Salbato
RPGFan Reviewer Nathan Lee Gains a Level
HP went up by 40. PP went up by 8. Oh, baby! Guts went up by 6!
09.27.17 - 8:12 PM

This past May, we brought on the newest member to our review team, Nathan Lee. At RPGFan, we start staff members as contributors for a few months to make sure it's a good fit both for us and them. At the end of this period, we discuss and evaluate if a person is a permanent/full editor.

Nathan has been incredibly productive since starting with us, on top of being both personable and extremely communicative. As a team of 40+ people who all work remotely, it goes without saying that communication is imperative at RPGFan. He has written several reviews and volunteered himself for extra work like features and previews too, so he quickly has proved a solid addition to our team.

If you missed any of his work over the summer, check out some highlights below, and join us in welcoming him to the RPGFan team in full:

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Screenshot





Back





