Monster Hunter Stories Getting Zelda-Themed DLC Today

Epona going toe-to-toe with a Rathalos would be quite the sight.

09.28.17 - 1:54 AM

Nintendo has put out a new trailer for the recently released, focusing on a set of-themed downloadable content. This DLC will be free and adds a Link costume for the player character (complete with Master Sword), a Majora's Mask costume for your feline companion Navirou, and Epona as a new monster who can join your party and be ridden in the overworld. This content is available starting today.

Monster Hunter Stories is now available for the Nintendo 3DS. Stay tuned for our review of the game!





