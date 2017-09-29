Fire Emblem Warriors Gets New Trailer Focused on Anna

Available now in Japan!

09.29.17 - 5:52 PM

As you may know,, a collaboration of the popular SRPG franchiseand theseries, has been released in Japan.

Tons of characters appear in this title, and the integration of the Musou series' fast-paced action and Fire Emblem's unique characteristics (such as the Pair up system) make it a quite refreshing experience.

Along with the game's release, Nintendo has shown a new trailer for Anna, another playable character in the game.

Let's watch it together!