Fire Emblem Warriors Gets New Trailer Focused on Anna Available now in Japan! 09.29.17 - 5:52 PM
As you may know, Fire Emblem Warriors, a collaboration of the popular SRPG franchise Fire Emblem and the Musou series, has been released in Japan.
Tons of characters appear in this title, and the integration of the Musou series' fast-paced action and Fire Emblem's unique characteristics (such as the Pair up system) make it a quite refreshing experience.
Along with the game's release, Nintendo has shown a new trailer for Anna, another playable character in the game.